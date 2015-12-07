LONDON Dec 7 Ukraine has had no contact of any
kind with Russia over a $3 billion bond held by Moscow and due
for repayment on Dec. 20, Ukraine's deputy finance minister said
on Monday.
Russia refused to allow the bond to be included in Ukraine's
recent debt restructuring, arguing that it was made as an
"official sector" bilateral loan rather than being a standard
bond.
"We have had no official approach from the Russian
Federation," Artem Shevalev, told Reuters on the sidelines of a
banking conference. "There has not been a direct contact in any
way." Asked whether there were any plans to talk with Moscow
before the bond's Dec. 20 deadline, he added: "Not that I know
of."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)