MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Russia would never agree to having its Ukrainian Eurobonds treated the same way as ones belonging to private creditors.

Siluanov also said that Russia regards its proposal on restructuring the bonds it owns as reasonable and that it could be realised within the framework of the International Monetary Fund's current programme for Ukraine.

He said that the deal should be accompanied by guarantees from the U.S., the European Union or a large bank.

Siluanov also said that under the Russian proposal Ukraine would only have to pay $75 million in interest in 2015.

He said that if the proposal is accepted by Dec. 8, Russia would be ready for wider consultations with Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund to work out details acceptable to all three parties.

