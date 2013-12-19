KIEV Dec 19 On Sept. 4, Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich called a meeting of his political party for
the first time in three years, summoning members to an old
Soviet-era cinema called Zoryany in Kiev.
For three hours Yanukovich cajoled and bullied anyone who
pushed for Ukraine to have closer ties to Russia. A handful of
deputies from his Party of Regions complained that their
businesses in Ukraine's Russian-speaking east would suffer if
Yanukovich didn't agree to closer ties with Russia. That set him
off.
"Forget about it ... forever!" he shouted at them, according
to people who attended the meeting. Instead the president argued
for an agreement to deepen trade and other cooperation with the
European Union.
Some deputies implored him to change his mind, people who
attended the meeting told Reuters. Businessmen warned that a
deal with the EU would provoke Russia - Ukraine's former master
in Soviet times - into toughening an economic blockade on
Ukrainian goods. Yanukovich stood firm.
"We will pursue integration with Europe," he barked back,
according to three people who attended the meeting. He seemed
dead set on looking west.
Less than three months later Yanukovich spurned the EU,
embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin and struck a deal on
Dec. 17 for a bailout of his country. Russia will invest $15
billion in Ukraine's government debt and reduce by about a third
the price that Naftogaz, Ukraine's national energy company, pays
for Russian gas.
It is not clear what Yanukovich agreed to give Russia in
return, but two sources close to him said he may have had to
surrender some control over Ukraine's gas pipeline network.
What caused the U-turn by the leadership of a country of 46
million people that occupies a strategic position between the EU
and Russia?
Public and private arm-twisting by Putin, including threats
to Ukraine's economy and Yanukovich's political future, played a
significant part. But the unwillingness of the EU and
International Monetary Fund to be flexible in their demands of
Ukraine also had an effect, making them less attractive
partners.
And amid this international tug-of-war, Yanukovich's
personal antipathy towards his jailed political rival, Yulia
Tymoshenko, was a factor, according to Volodymyr Oliynyk, an
ally of Yanukovich and a prominent member of the ruling party.
The EU accused Ukraine of treating Tymoshenko unfairly - to the
annoyance of Yanukovich, according to his supporters and one of
her lawyers.
The upshot is that Yanukovich, 63, has split his party and
his country. Some leading party officials have deserted him. His
hopes of re-election in 2015 - if there is a free and fair vote
- look weak.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the
streets, demanding he step down and the country pursue closer
links with the EU. Yanukovich, who has been increasingly cut off
in his sprawling residence outside Kiev and distant even from
some of his oldest friends, did not respond to requests for
comment.
PROUD EGO
Risen from humble roots, Yanukovich likes to be treated with
respect and as an equal, a characteristic that has informed much
of his reluctance to join the customs union of former Soviet
states that Putin wants to create.
Colleagues describe the burly leader as an intuitive
politician who cannot abide being patronised. Inna Bohoslovska,
a member of Yanukovich's Party of Regions until last month, said
Yanukovich made clear at the cinema meeting his dislike of
Russia treating Ukraine as second rate.
"He told us Russia was not fit for talks, Russia did not
consider Ukraine to be an equal partner, that it tried to force
us to act by its own rules, that Russia does not act in
Ukraine's best interests in any negotiations, and therefore
there can be no talk of having negotiations with Russia," she
said.
Yanukovich felt he was better treated by EU officials, two
party members said, despite finding it hard to grasp the
complexity of EU bureaucracy. Hailing from Ukraine's industrial
east, Yanukovich also seemed the perfect man to persuade
Ukraine's pro-Russian eastern regions to agree to closer ties
with Europe.
"That a president from the east would bring Ukraine into
Europe was the ideal combination for us. We were willing to do
anything," said David Zhvaniya, a former member of the Party of
Regions who helped lead efforts to prepare Ukraine for deeper
cooperation with the EU.
Now deeply disillusioned, Zhvaniya feels misled by
Yanukovich: "He tricked us all ... It was a complete, utter
lie." He accuses Yanukovich of acting like a tsar.
Others say Yanukovich's desire to forge closer links with
the EU was genuine, but that he became dismayed when he felt the
EU failed to acknowledge the scale of the financial difficulties
he would face if he chose Brussels over Moscow.
Yanukovich estimated that he needed $160 billion over three
years to make up for the trade Ukraine stood to lose with
Russia, and to help cushion the pain from reforms the EU was
demanding. The EU refused to give such a sum, which it said was
exaggerated and unjustified.
The EU offered 610 million euros ($839 million) immediately.
EU officials said increased trade, combined with various aid and
financing programmes, might go some way to providing Kiev with
the investment it needed.
An EU source said Ukraine could have been in line to receive
at least 19 billion euros in EU loans and grants over the next
seven years if it had signed a trade and cooperation agreement
and reached a deal with the IMF. But that sum was not mentioned
to Ukraine officials during negotiations, said the source.
To Ukraine, there seemed little prospect of getting the EU,
already struggling to help its indebted members, to offer a
better deal than its original offer.
Oliynyk, who is Ukraine's permanent representative for NATO,
and others were furious. He told Reuters that when Ukraine
turned to Europe's officials for help, they "spat on us."
Next year Ukraine will have to cover foreign debt payments
of $8 billion, according to its finance ministry. It was
teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, partly because Moscow was
blocking sales of Ukrainian-produced meat, cheese and some
confectionery, and scrapping duty-free quotas on steel pipes.
Some officials said the restrictions showed what life would be
like if Ukraine signed the EU agreement.
Yanukovich's other hope was the IMF. It rescued Ukraine
during the onset of the global financial crisis with a $16.5
billion loan in 2008 when Tymoshenko was prime minister. It also
approved a $15.5 billion stand-by programme for the Yanukovich
government in 2010, disbursing about $3.5 billion, before
freezing the programme in 2011 because Ukraine failed to meet
its conditions. A year later, the programme had expired.
The IMF, like the EU, was unwilling to grant the sort of
loans Yanukovich wanted under a new programme. In a letter dated
Nov. 20, it told Ukraine that it would not soften conditions for
a new loan and that it would offer only $5 billion, Oliynyk
said. And Kiev would have to pay back almost the same amount
next year, he said, as part of repayments for the earlier $16.5
billion loan.
The IMF declined to comment. According to IMF figures, Kiev
should pay back $3.7 billion next year.
"We could not contain our emotions, it was unacceptable,"
said Oliynyk.
Yanukovich was furious, party members said. He believed the
IMF had ignored what he saw as reasonable demands to lift tough
conditions for its earlier help, such as increasing the
retirement age and freezing pensions and wages. Worse, the IMF
was asking him to repay a loan that had been negotiated by his
arch enemy, Tymoshenko.
JUSTICE ON TRIAL
Despite his reputation as a hard man - he was sent to Soviet
prisons twice for theft and assault when he was a youth -
Yanukovich has a particular weak point: jailed opposition leader
Tymoshenko. He both detests and fears her, according to his
aides and diplomats.
Conspicuous for her plaited blonde hair, Tymoshenko was one
of the leaders of the 2004 Orange Revolution, which snuffed out
Yanukovich's first bid to be president. She served as prime
minister in 2005 and then from 2007-2010, and their enmity
deepened when a plan to form a coalition against a common enemy
failed in 2009.
Tymoshenko, who has said she wanted to "kill" Yanukovich
over his policy U-turn, was jailed in 2011 for abuse of office
after a trial Western governments say was political. Most
Ukrainians think she should be released, though many question
how she amassed her wealth.
To the EU, Tymoshenko's case represented an unacceptable
standard of justice. As part of the trade pact, the EU demanded
Ukraine release Tymoshenko or, as some officials suggested, make
a commitment to do so.
Yanukovich and his supporters resisted. "We had done most
things on the list for the EU accession agreement, but there was
a question mark over Tymoshenko ... We believe she is guilty
... and among those people who think she is guilty, 80 percent
are our voters," Oliynyk said, going on to document the dozens
of perceived slights Tymoshenko has made against Yanukovich.
Tymoshenko has never acknowledged his legitimacy as
president and refuses to ask for forgiveness so he can pardon
her, he said.
Serhiy Vlasenko, a lawyer for Tymoshenko, said his client
was a factor in Yanukovich's decision not to accept a deal with
the EU: "He (Yanukovich) had dozens of reasons not to sign it,
and yes, one of the reasons is that he acknowledges Mrs
Tymoshenko as his main political opponent and he does not want
to see her free as she is the only politician who could beat
him."
Yanukovich was also offended when he found out Kiev would
not be offered a firm prospect of full membership of the EU; he
felt Ukraine was being treated as a lesser country to "even
Poland", with which it shares a border.
"Many citizens have got it wrong on European integration. It
is not about membership, we are apparently not Poland,
apparently we are not on a level with Poland ... they are not
letting us in really, we will be standing at the doors. We're
nice but we're not Poles," Oliynyk said.
Poland became a full member of the EU in 2004. EU
enlargement chief Stefan Fuele suggested after Yanukovich's
U-turn that perhaps the bloc should have offered Ukraine
membership at some point.
Amid the acrimony, leading officials, including Mykola
Azarov, Yanukovich's prime minister, performed a volte-face.
In September, just after his government had approved signing
the pact with the EU, Azarov had painted a glowing future for
Ukraine in Europe. "We all want clean air and water, safe food,
good education for our children, up-to-date medical services,
reliable legal representation, etc. All these are not abstract
terms, but norms and rules that are already in place in the EU,
which we need in Ukraine," he said.
But on Nov. 21, Azarov suspended discussions with the EU in
the interests of "national security" and ordered a renewal of
"active dialogue" with Moscow.
EU negotiators had no time to renegotiate before a meeting
in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius seven days later, where
Yanukovich had been expected to sign an agreement with the EU.
He failed to do so.
Last week Azarov was on the streets of Kiev explaining the
change of direction to pro-Yanukovich supporters. "So-called
leaders tell us fairy tales about how, once we had signed, we
would be able to travel to Europe without visas. Nothing of the
sort. To get that we would have to fulfil a whole raft of
conditions," he said.
A HEAVY PRICE
Yanukovich knew there would be a cost, whichever way he
turned. Spurning Putin would likely bring economic damage;
spurning the EU has brought political damage.
Yanukovich will resist for as long as possible signing up to
Putin's customs union, say analysts; but the prospect of Ukraine
joining has already fired up mass protests in Kiev calling for
him to resign. It has also split his inner circle.
Yanukovich has become increasingly isolated, spending more
time at his estate of Mezhyhirya, 16 km (9 miles) north of Kiev,
complete with lake and nearby forests where he likes to hunt.
There he is guarded by a large contingent of police, who allow
in only family members and his closest aides.
Bohoslovska, who quit Yanukovich's party last month after
more than four years of membership, said some of his oldest
friends, business leaders and consultants no longer felt they
could tell him the truth.
"His old friends, who have known him his whole life, I have
spoken to them and they say that when they tell him the truth,
he doesn't talk to them for a few months," she told Reuters. "In
recent years, Yanukovich created a system around him by which he
doesn't have to hear what he doesn't like."
At the same time, two advisers with stronger ties to Moscow
than others have grown influential. Andriy Kluyev, secretary of
the National Security and Defence Council, and Viktor
Medvedchuk, who has no formal role in government, are called
Putin's emissaries by opposition leaders and Yanukovich allies
alike.
Both have business interests in Russia. Kluyev arranged the
purchase by Russians of Prominvestbank, a private bank in
Ukraine, and Putin is godfather to one of Medvedchuk's children,
sources close to both men say. Both helped on Yanukovich's 2004
and 2010 election campaigns.
"Kluyev is the direct agent of Putin's influence in Ukraine.
He is a big friend of Medvedchuk, who has family ties with
Putin," Bohoslovska said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader and
Medvedchuk "know each other well" and have "very good
relations," but declined to comment on whether Medvedchuk and
Kluyev were advocates of Putin's interests in Ukraine.
Sources close to Kluyev and Medvedchuk said they were
committed to supporting Ukraine's interests.
It is clear that Yanukovich's more liberal advisers are
weaker than before the protests, or even out to distance
themselves from him. His chief of staff, Serhiy Lyovochkin,
offered to resign on Nov. 30 over the violence meted out against
protesters, but Yanukovich said no. Lyovchkin declined to
comment.
Two senior members of the Party of Regions have already
quit; and more than a dozen others remain on board only through
fear that their businesses will be raided if they fail to
support Yanukovich, according to a businessman who asked not to
be named.
For Yanukovich, it's a daunting balancing act. His best hope
may be to portray his sudden reversal of strategy as a
masterstroke of negotiation - pulling EU and U.S. officials back
to the table and forcing them to reconsider what they can offer.
"Ukraine is at a crossroads and there's a huge boulder
there. We go one way to Russia and we get hit. We go the other
way, to Europe, and we get hit. We stand still, and we get hit,"
Oliynyk said, drawing a diagram on a notebook.
"But it will hurt less this way," he said, pointing in the
European direction.