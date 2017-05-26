LONDON May 26 Russia demanded on Friday that
Ukraine should pay $325 million now while awaiting the outcome
of a legal dispute over $3 billion lent by Moscow to Kiev in
2013.
Russia requested the condition in a hearing in a London
court, saying the sum represented the interest it would have
received by now if it had participated in a 2015 restructuring
of Ukrainian debt.
Judge William Blair deferred his ruling, which will also
include a decision on the rate of interest and the legal costs
to be paid by Ukraine.
The $3 billion was lent in the form of a Eurobond governed
by English law. The loan was made in December 2013, weeks before
pro-Moscow Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a
popular uprising.
Moscow wants the bond to be repaid in full but Ukraine,
which now has a pro-Western government, is challenging this on
several grounds. Among other things, it argues that non-payment
is a countermeasure against Russian interference with Ukrainian
sovereignty - a reference to the 2014 annexation of Crimea.
After considering these arguments, Judge Blair ruled in
March that Ukraine had failed to offer a court-ready defence for
not paying back the $3 billion, and declined to forward the case
to a full trial.
However, Ukraine won a temporary reprieve when it was
granted permission to appeal.
Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk has said the appeal will
be lodged in June. The appeal hearing is expected in
early 2018.
In their written argument for the $325 million interim
payment, Russia's lawyers wrote: "The mere fact that a party may
have reasonable prospects of overturning a decision does not
mean that the party is not obliged to comply with the court's
orders prior to that appeal being determined... It cannot have
its cake and eat it."
But Ukraine argues that such a payment would put it in
breach of the "most favoured creditor clause" in the new bonds
issued during the restructuring and would entitle holders of
those securities to call a default.
"It is throwing Ukraine into uncertainty," said Bankim
Thanki, a lawyer acting for Ukraine's government. That could
open the door for vulture funds and further litigation, he
added.
Furthermore, Ukraine's economic position was weak, Thanki
noted. It would struggle to make budget cuts to the tune of $3
billion, while tapping its hard currency reserves would see it
breach the benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund as
part of its bailout, he added.
The dispute in London courts is just one of the many legal
battles Kiev and Moscow are fighting out in court rooms around
the globe.
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said in April it
expected an arbitration court in Stockholm to rule on June 30 in
a dispute over its $37 billion claim against Ukraine's Naftogaz
for what it says were debts accumulated since 2012.
Naftogaz, in its turn, claims it has overpaid for Russian
gas and is seeking more than $14.2 billion from Gazprom.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)