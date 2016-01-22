MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday Moscow was open to "talks in good-faith"
with Ukraine over the debt it owed to Russia.
He also said Ukraine's position was inconsistent as long as
it insisted the debt it owed to Russia was equivalent to the
debt owed to private creditors.
"Ukraine cannot claim that it is ready in good faith to
negotiate and at the same time insist that they will only
consider the variant which was already offered to private
creditors," Siluanov said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; editing by
Jack Stubbs)