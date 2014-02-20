UPDATE 1-Toshiba shares slide as crisis deepens, fate of Westinghouse unclear
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
MOSCOW Feb 20 Demands made by the West on Ukraine are inappropriate at the moment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying on Thursday, in response to reports of a French call for new elections.
"It is difficult for me to comment on the words of the French minister as I am not acquainted with him. But the words, 'to demand', are not really appropriate in this situation," Karasin was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.