REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW Feb 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the European Union on Friday of seeking to create a "sphere of influence" by pressing Ukraine to choose closer ties with the bloc at the expense of relations with Russia.
Lavrov, speaking next to German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, issued a warning to the West against interfering in the crisis, saying Ukrainians had to be allowed to resolve matters themselves.
"I fully agree with Frank-Walter that there should be no spheres of influence. But dragging Ukraine to one side, telling it that it needs to choose 'either or', either with the EU or with Russia, (the European Union) is in fact trying to create such a sphere of influence," he told a joint news conference.
"That is obvious and no nice words can change that."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to meet Ukrainian opposition leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny Yatsenyuk in Berlin next Tuesday, according to Bild newspaper. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Steve Gutterman editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.