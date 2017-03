LUXEMBOURG, June 22 European Union foreign ministers extended economic sanctions on Russia over its involvement in Ukraine by six months until the end of January 2016, an EU official said.

The ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, also agreed to launch a naval mission in the Mediterranean to combat people smugglers who have brought thousands of migrants on perilous journeys to Europe from Libya, the official said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)