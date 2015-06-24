MOSCOW, June 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had extended a ban on food imports from the West by one year.

Putin told a meeting of government members that he had signed the necessary order.

The ban, which prohibits most food imports from the United States, European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, was expected to be prolonged for six months starting from early August after the European Union extended sanctions this week. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)