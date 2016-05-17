UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW May 17 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that Moscow will insist that the International Monetary Fund should include the terms of Ukraine's $3 billion Eurobond debt to Russia in the Fund's new aid programme for Kiev.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts