(Corrects Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's name in
second and third paragraphs)
* Kiev to sue Russia if no progress in gas deal -Yanukovich
* Kremlin says deal can not be breached by one sole party
* Ukraine does not consider Naftogaz and Gazprom merger
DUSHANBE, Sept 3 Ukraine will appeal to the
International Court if Russia does not offer a better deal on
natural gas deliveries, and is not planning to merge its oil and
gas firm Naftogaz with Russia's Gazprom , Ukraine's
President said on Saturday.
"We have faced a situation when Ukraine is loosing big money
(on Russian gas)... If Russia does not agree with it (to offer
better conditions on gas deliveries), certainly, we will have to
go to the International Court," President Viktor Yanukovich told
reporters.
"I hope we will have enough wisdom to find a common
solution, without the court. I consider the court to be the last
resort," Yanukovich said, speaking at sidelines of CIS summit in
the Tajik capital.
A spokeswoman for the Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said
the gas deal between Moscow and Kiev has to be realised and can
not be revised in a "sole direction."
"Russia is ready to defend its stance on the agreement in
any court authority and will act strictly in accordance with
this document," Ria news agency quoted Natalia Timakova as
saying.
On Friday, a spokesman for Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin said that any review of Russia's gas contract with Ukraine
could only be with the merger between state Naftogaz and
Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom
Asked by Reuters whether this option was possible,
Yanukovich replied: "This issue is not being considered."
Yanukovich also said that Ukraine will not accept
any pressures during gas talks as it was "humiliating."
"We will not allow to talk to us in such way... (They)
pushed us in the corner, at first, and then started to dictate
terms. Today it humiliates not only me, but it humiliates the
state, and I can not allow it," he said.
A day before Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said the
energy agreement between Kiev and Moscow should be reviewed
after restructuring Naftogaz.
Gas giant Gazprom and Naftogaz signed a gas supply deal in
2009 but Ukraine, a top buyer of Russian gas, said prices were
too high. In the third quarter price for 1,000 cubic metres of
Russian gas was expected at $354 compared with $295 in the
preceding quarter.
Azarov said in August that Ukraine should seek cutting
imports of Russian gas by two-thirds in coming years.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Natalyz Zinets; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov and Andrey Ostroukh)