* Ukraine wants revision of 2009 gas deal with Russia
* Putin presses Kiev on customs union
* Row has driven ties to new low
(Adds Putin comments)
By Olzhas Auyezov
YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 16 Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich will visit Moscow later this month for talks
with Russia's Dmitry Medvedev on their gas dispute which has
sparked sharp recriminations and driven ties between the former
Soviet allies to a new low.
The one-day visit, set for Sept. 24, will be the first
meeting between Yanukovich and the Kremlin leader since the two
fell out over Ukraine's calls for a better deal on the price of
its huge Russian gas imports.
Medvedev has publicly accused Ukraine of trying to "sponge"
off Russia.
Yanukovich, who adopted a more pro-Russian policy line when
he came to power in February 2010, has accused the Kremlin of
trying to humiliate him and belittle Ukraine as a sovereign
state.
"There is a wide range of issues to be discussed that
include those relating to gas and others," Iryna Akimova,
Yanukovich's economic adviser, told Reuters on the sidelines of
an international conference in the Crimean resort of Yalta.
Ukraine wants Russia to agree to a review of a January 2009
gas deal which it says has saddled it with an exorbitant price
for gas supplies and obliges it to import more than it requires.
It paid about $350 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas for
the third quarter this year and expects the price to jump to
about $400 in the fourth quarter.
Russia has rejected Ukraine's call for a
revision of the agreement. It says a new deal can be worked out
only if the ex-Soviet state joins a customs union linking
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, or lets Russian gas giant
Gazprom buy into its gas transport system.
But Yanukovich ruled out any major political
concessions specifically on joining the Russia-led customs
union, telling the Yalta conference it was "not on the agenda"
and was incompatible with reaching an association agreement with
the European Union.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday
Moscow would not force Ukraine to join the trade alliance, but
he found it "hard to imagine" Kiev would ever become a member of
the European Union. Putin said joining the customs union would
be more economically advantageous for Kiev.
"The idea of moving in the other direction is based on
politics of an emotional character. If you look at the numbers
and the reality, it would be more beneficial to join the customs
union," Putin said at an economic forum in Sochi, Russia.
He said Yanukovich's Moscow visit would be an
"opportunity to talk and discuss not only as neighbors but as
friends."
HOPES WRECKED
The ongoing gas row has wrecked Yanukovich's hopes of
setting relations with Moscow on a firm track following years of
chilliness between Kiev and Moscow under ex-President Viktor
Yushchenko.
As soon as he took power in February 2010, Yanukovich set
improved relations with Moscow as a policy priority and later
granted Russia a lease extension for its Black sea fleet in a
Crimean port until 2042.
Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference,
Yanukovich expressed confidence problems with Moscow could be
worked out. This was echoed by First Deputy Prime Minister
Andriy Klyuev who said: "(We should) not drive our relations
into a stalemate (over gas). Pragmatism must be flexible."
But Yanukovich made clear Ukraine intended to stick with its
strategy of cutting back Russian gas imports.
"We have submitted an order to Gazprom for 27 billion cubic
metres for next year," he said, adding Ukraine had a programme
aimed at "cutting gas consumption by 5 billion cubic metres a
year".
The volume of gas which Ukraine intends to import is an
important element in the dispute with Russia.
Gazprom says the 2009 deal, which Ukraine is now
challenging, provides for annual gas imports by Kiev of 33
billion cubic metres. Gazprom has said Ukraine is obliged to pay
for this quantity irrespective of whether it imports it or not.
Yanukovich said talks were continuing with Russia on
upgrading Ukraine's gas pipelines. "We have been and will remain
strategic partners with Russia. I am sure a solution will be
found," he said.
The deal in question was signed between Ukraine's oil and
gas firm Naftogaz and Gazprom before Yanukovich came to power.
Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is now on trial in
Kiev, charged with an abuse of office linked to the deal. She is
accused of railroading Naftogaz into signing it to the detriment
of the national interest. She denies this.
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Sochi, Russia;
Writing by Richard Balmforth and Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by
Sophie Hares)