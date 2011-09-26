KIEV, Sept 26 Russia has agreed to review its
gas contract with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Monday, after weekend talks between the
countries' presidents and senior energy officials.
"We have finally managed to reach an agreement with Russia
on reviewing the contract," Azarov said at a meeting with a
delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe.
The former Soviet republic has been pressing Russia for
months to revise a 2009 gas deal agreed under the previous
Ukrainian leadership which it says saddled the country with an
exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)