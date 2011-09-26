* Gazprom says no agreements yet, talks to continue
* 2009 deal set exorbitant prices for gas, says Ukraine
* Kiev to pay about $400/tcm in Q4
* Moscow had been pressing Ukraine to join customs union
* Signing of gas deal is basis of trial of Ukraine ex-PM
KIEV, Sept 26 Russia has agreed to review its
gas contract with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Monday, after weekend talks between the
countries' presidents and senior energy officials.
"We have finally managed to reach an agreement with Russia
on reviewing the contract," Azarov said at a meeting with a
delegation of the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly.
But Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said there
is no agreement yet, commenting on Azarov's statement.
"As of now, there are no agreements on changes in contracts
between Gazprom and (Ukraine's state energy company) Naftogaz...
The talks will continue this week," he said.
The former Soviet republic has been pressing Russia for
months to revise a 2009 gas deal, agreed under the previous
Ukrainian leadership, which President Viktor Yanukovich's
government says saddled the country with an exorbitant price for
supplies of Russian gas.
Ukraine is set to pay about $400 per thousand cubic metres
of imported Russian gas in the fourth quarter of this year.
Azarov did not say how exactly or when the deal, originally
signed for 10 years, would be reviewed.
Azarov said Russia had also agreed to establish a consortium
with Ukraine and the European Union that would upgrade and
manage Ukraine's gas pipeline network, the main route by which
Russian gas flows to Europe.
The previous gas price row between Kiev and Moscow disrupted
Gazprom's European supplies and the EU is seeking assurances
from Kiev that this will not happen again.
Yanukovich flew to Moscow on Sept. 24 to discuss gas issues
with Russian leaders Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin.
Separately, top energy officials of the two countries held talks
on Sept. 25.
Both sides have since reported progress in the talks but
gave no details. Russian energy giant Gazprom said
earlier on Monday that negotiations would continue this week.
Under the 2009 deal, Ukraine must import no less than 33
billion cubic metres of gas from Russia at a price linked to
world oil and oil product prices. Kiev insists on reducing both
the price and the volume of imports.
Up to now, Moscow has refused to re-negotiate the deal,
saying this was possible only if Ukraine joined a Russia-led
customs union. Ukraine says it has no interest in doing this
since it is not compatible with its goal of integration with the
European Union.
The gas deal between the Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz and
Gazprom is the basis of a trial of former Ukrainian prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko. She is accused of having exceeded her
authority by forcing the agreement through against the national
interest.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by
Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Jason Neely)