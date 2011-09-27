WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
KIEV, Sept 27 Ukraine plans to complete the revision of its gas contract with Russia next month, Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov as saying on Tuesday.
"We aim to complete this work in October," Azarov said.
Ukraine has been pressing Russia for months to revise a 2009 gas deal, agreed under the previous Ukrainian leadership, which President Viktor Yanukovich's government says saddled the country with an exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas. (Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.