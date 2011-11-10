* Key agreements already reached in September
* Ukraine minister says both sides now working on details
KIEV Nov 10 Talks on gas supply terms
between Ukraine and Russia have been at a technical stage since
late September when key agreements were already reached,
Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Boiko
as saying on Thursday.
Ukraine says the current price of Russian gas, about $400
per thousand cubic metres, is too high and wants a new pricing
formula, as well as the right to import less gas than stipulated
by the existing deal signed in 2009.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich discussed the issue
with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin on September 24 after which the sides announced
"significant progress" but no concrete agreements.
On Thursday, Boiko said the sides were now working on
details of the deal.
"On all the principal issues that had been discussed, we are
carrying out technical work and implementation of these
agreements," he said.
Russian gas giant Gazprom said separately late on
Wednesday its Chief Executive Alexei Miller had met Yanukovich
in Kiev and the sides "expressed satisfaction with the current
negotiation process."
Neither side has provided any details of the planned deal.
Ukraine depends heavily on Russian gas imports and
subsidises gas supplies to households and heating companies at a
significant cost to the state budget.
The International Monetary Fund has long urged it to drop
the subsidies and halted lending under a $15 billion programme
this year after the government refused to raise domestic gas
prices.
Ukraine now hopes to regain access to IMF financing after
agreeing a lower gas price with Russia, a move that would also
improve its trade balance at a time when exports of steel, its
key commodity, are suffering from the global economic slowdown.
The current deal, which ties the price of gas to that of oil
and oil products, was reached after a bitter row which briefly
disrupted supplies of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by James Jukwey)