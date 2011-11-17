KIEV Nov 17 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich said on Thursday negotiations with Russia on gas
supplies were going on and it was too early to talk about the
new price of imports.
Earlier this week Interfax news agency, citing a source in
the Ukrainian government, said the two sides had agreed the new
price of Russian gas supplies, but Russia quickly denied it.
On Thursday, Yanukovich said the deal had yet to be made and
described the negotiation process as complicated.
"We are very close to resolving this issue," his office
quoted him as saying on a visit to the city of Odessa.
"(But) this process has not been concluded yet."
Moscow and Kiev signed a 10-year gas deal in 2009, but Kiev
requested an early review of prices, prompting concerns that a
conflict could prompt a cut in supply to Ukraine, which handles
the bulk of Russian gas transit to Europe.
Such disputes led to supply cuts to European customers in
2006 and 2009.
Ukrainian officials have previously said they expect to
conclude gas talks, aimed at significantly reducing the price
from the current level of about $400 per thousand cubic metres,
by mid-November.
The Kiev government hopes a lower Russian gas price will
allow it to cut its budget deficit without raising gas and
heating prices for households, something the IMF has insisted
should happen.
Disagreement on this issue has stalled talks on restarting a
$15 billion lending programme for Ukraine, and it hopes a new
deal with Russia will strengthen its hand in talks with the
Fund.
