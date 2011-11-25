* Ukraine may face record high gas prices in 2012
* Ukraine, Russia continue talks on new gas deal
KIEV Nov 25 The price of Russian gas for
Ukraine will jump to $485 per thousand cubic metres in the first
quarter of 2012 from about $400 currently unless Moscow and Kiev
reach a new gas deal, a senior Ukrainian official was quoted as
saying on Friday.
Ukraine, which relies heavily on Russian gas imports, has
been in talks with its former Soviet overlord for over a year,
trying to negotiate a lower price. But these talks have so far
failed to yield tangible results.
In an interview published on Friday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime
Minister Sergei Tigipko told local magazine Fokus that he hoped
an agreement would be reached soon.
"We know that (otherwise) the price will be $485 per tcm in
the first quarter," Focus quoted Tigipko as saying.
Ukraine consumes about 60 billion cubic metres of gas per
year, including 40 billion imported from Russia.
Ukraine insists it is paying too much under the 2009 pricing
agreement that set charges for Russian deliveries on the basis
of oil and oil product prices which have since risen steeply.
Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich said earlier this
month negotiations with Russia on gas supplies were going on and
it was too early to talk about the new price of imports.
The Kiev government hopes a lower Russian gas price will
allow it to cut its budget deficit without raising gas and
heating prices for households, something the IMF has insisted
should happen.
Disagreement on this issue has stalled talks on restarting a
$15 billion lending programme for Ukraine, and Kiev hopes a new
deal with Russia will strengthen its hand in talks with the
Fund.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)