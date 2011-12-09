* Russia wants to take over Ukrainian pipelines

KIEV Dec 9 Ukraine's ruling Party of the Regions on Friday called for the creation of a pipeline gas shipment consortium with Russian and European companies, a move that could help the Kiev government negotiate cheaper Russian gas supplies.

The former Soviet republic depends heavily on imports of Russian gas, the price of which is based on global oil prices and has risen significantly over the past few years, prompting complaints from Kiev that the arrangement is unfair.

Moscow has been reluctant to review the current agreement, signed in 2009, and has said it could only do so if it gets a stake in the Ukrainian gas pipeline network which tranships Russian gas to Europe.

Ukraine has so far refused to allow Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom to buy into its pipelines and disputes between the two countries have in the past disrupted flows to Europe, causing problems in the depths of winter.

A coalition led by the Party of the Regions, the power base of President Viktor Yanukovich, has a majority in the parliament and can pass any laws needed for such a deal.

But allowing Russian ownership of the pipeline is likely to be seen as unpatriotic by the public and hurt the party's ratings ahead of October 2012 election.

Moscow, keen to diversify transit routes, launched the Nord Stream pipeline through the Baltic sea this year and is considering a South Stream project that would go through the Black Sea, with both routes bypassing Ukraine.

"Today our gas pipelines can ship 120 billion cubic metres (a year) but if Russia launches both the North Stream and South Stream pipelines it will only tranship 40 billion cubic metres," the Party of the Regions quoted its parliamentary faction head Olexander Yefremov as saying in a statement.

"This will make it much harder to maintain our gas pipeline network. It is clear that we can no longer delay the resolution of this issue."

Ukrainian government sources say Kiev has proposed to setting up a consortium including its state energy firm Naftogaz, Gazprom and a group of European energy firms that will run the pipelines.

Such a deal could effectively put Russia in control, analysts say, if European shareholders are represented by firms affiliated with Gazprom such as E.ON, which owns a stake in the Russian company.

The key issue, however, is whether the consortium would own the pipelines, as Russia wants, or just have limited management rights, as Ukraine has been suggesting so far.

Gazprom last month completed its $5 billion takeover of the transit pipelines through Belarus which it also uses to ship gas to Europe . As part of the deal, it cut gas prices for Belarus to a level almost a third of that paid by Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to conclude gas price talks with Russia, which have lasted for over a year, this month and has disclosed no details of the planned deal.

It pays about $400 per thousand cubic metres of Russian gas at present. Naftogaz borrowed $550 million from a Gazprom-controlled bank last month to help finance its monthly bill, indicating that its finances were stretched. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anthony Barker)