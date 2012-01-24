KIEV Jan 24 Ukraine, which this month announced plans to cut Russian gas imports, said on Tuesday it had enough fuel to run heating stations throughout the cold season.

Neighbouring Russia, which ships large volumes of gas across Ukraine to Europe, has in the past accused Kiev of siphoning gas from the transit pipelines for domestic needs in extremely cold weather.

Ukraine is also at odds with Russia over the price and volume of gas supplies and such disputes briefly disrupted European supplies in 2006 and 2009.

Playing down fears of fresh disruptions ahead of an expected cold snap in the region, state gas company Ukrtransgaz said on Tuesday its underground gas storage facilities held enough fuel for the winter.

"The volume of usable gas in underground storage facilities is 14.8 billion cubic metres," it said in a statement.

"This volume is enough to last through the heating season."

Weather forecasters expect air temperature in Ukraine to drop to -27 degrees Celsius (-17 degrees Fahrenheit) this week after hovering at around zero (30 degrees Fahrenheit) since the beginning of the winter. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by James Jukwey)