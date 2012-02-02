KIEV Feb 2 Ukraine said on Thursday it
was taking Russian gas at a level agreed in its contract with
Moscow and would meet its obligations on transhipping gas from
Russia to Europe.
"State energy firm Naftogaz guarantees that it will meet the
schedule on natural gas supplies to European countries and
domestic consumers," Naftogaz said in a statement.
"The company also notes that the volume of gas transit
through Ukraine's territory and the offtake of imported gas are
at levels set by the contract with Gazprom."
Earlier on Thursday, Gazprom said Ukraine, which has been
hit by a cold spell since last week, was taking Russian gas at
the pace of 60 billion cubic metres a year, which was above
contract levels.
