By Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, March 14 Ukraine will buy gas in
Germany if sole supplier Russia refuses to cut the price in
long-running talks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said
on Wednesday, adding that such purchases would be cheaper.
"He (Azarov) said that if talks with Russia are
unsuccessful, Ukraine will buy gas of Russian origin from a
German company, which will be cheaper than (buying) directly
from Russia," a statement by the Party of the Regions, which
Azarov chairs, quoted him as saying.
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz plans to buy gas from
Germany's RWE, Azarov said without giving any details.
RWE declined to comment.
Analysts say such supplies are possible but in very small
volumes, given that Ukraine's pipeline system is designed to
pump gas in the opposite direction and is currently used to
tranship Russian gas to Europe.
Ukraine has long sought to review a 2009 gas supply deal
with Russia, saying it sets an exorbitant price for the fuel -
$416 per thousand cubic metres in the first quarter of this
year. But Moscow is reluctant to scrap the deal.
Russia has said it will cut the price of gas for Ukraine
only in exchange for a stake in the Ukrainian pipeline network.
The Kiev government, in its turn, says the network should be
managed by a consortium that also includes large European energy
companies.
Azarov told Reuters this week his government hoped to
negotiate a new price for Russian gas by July.
(additonal reporting by Christ Steitz, editing by Jane Baird)