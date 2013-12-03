KIEV Dec 3 Ukraine state-run energy firm Naftogaz and Russian giant Gazprom have agreed to defer until spring Ukrainian payments for Russian gas imported from October to December, Naftogaz head Yevhen Bakulin was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to shift our payments for October, November and December to next spring," Interfax news agency quoted Bakulin as saying.

(Writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Keiron Henderson)