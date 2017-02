KIEV Nov 4 Ukraine expects to complete talks with Russia on the price of gas supplies this month, First Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Klyuev said on Friday.

The former Soviet republic hopes to negotiate a lower price for the gas it imports from Russia. The current price, linked to global oil and oil product prices, stands at about $400 per thousand cubic metres. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)