KIEV Jan 17 Ukraine will not buy the
amount of gas from Russia set out in a 2009 bilateral agreement
which has been denounced as unfair by Kiev, Ukrainian Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.
"We have clearly told them (Russia) that we are not going to
buy the huge volume of gas that is set out in these enslaving
contracts," Azarov's office quoted him as saying on a visit to
the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky.
Azarov spoke as a fresh round of talks were set to begin in
Moscow which the government hopes will lead to Moscow agreeing
to cut the price of its gas sales to Ukraine as set in the
10-year agreement.
The Kiev government earlier said it wanted to reduce Russian
gas purchases to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from 40
bcm in 2011.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has said such
a reduction is impossible under the current supply deal.
