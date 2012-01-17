* Ukraine firm on reducing Russian gas imports
* Statement sets tone for talks on gas price
* Talks on Tuesday produce no breakthrough
(Adds Gazprom comment made after talks)
KIEV, Jan 17 Ukraine will not buy the
amount of gas from Russia set out in a 2009 bilateral agreement
which Kiev says is unfair, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov said on Tuesday, setting the tone for a new round of gas
price talks.
"We have clearly told them (Russia) that we are not going to
buy the huge volume of gas that is set out in these enslaving
contracts," Azarov's office quoted him as saying on a visit to
the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky.
Azarov spoke as a fresh round of talks began in Moscow which
the government hopes will lead to Moscow agreeing to cut the
price of its gas supplies to Ukraine as set out in the 10-year
agreement.
"It is about time we completed these talks. How much time
can we spend talking? It is time to find a solution," he said.
However, the sides announced no developments after talks
between Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Boiko and Russian gas
export monopoly Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller
on Tuesday.
"The sides agreed to continue consultations and negotiations
on cooperation in the gas sector," Gazprom said in a statement.
The Kiev government earlier said it wanted to reduce Russian
gas purchases to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from 40
bcm in 2011.
Gazprom has said such a reduction is impossible under the
current supply deal signed in 2009. Ukraine must buy 52 bcm of
gas this year, Gazprom says.
Gas price talks between Ukraine and its former Soviet master
have dragged on for more than a year without tangible result.
Moscow says it will reduce the price only if Gazprom gets a
stake in the Ukrainian pipeline network which tranships the bulk
of Russian gas bound for Europe.
Kiev has refused to do that for fear of losing leverage over
its neighbour and because the move would hurt the already
sagging popularity of President Viktor Yanukovich and his Party
of the Regions ahead of an October 2012 parliamentary election.
Ukraine, which is paying $416 per thousand cubic metres of
gas in the first quarter of this year, sees a fairer price at
$250.
Previous disputes between Russia in Ukraine have briefly
disrupted gas supplies to Europe, prompting both Gazprom and the
European Union to look for alternative shipping routes such as
the Nord Stream pipeline launched last year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Keiron Henderson)