KIEV, March 22 Ukraine hopes to work out a new
deal on the supplies of Russian gas by late May, after Russian
president elect Vladimir Putin assumes power, Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich said on Thursday.
Yanukovich's government has sought for more than a year to
negotiate a lower price on Russian gas but talks have produced
no results so far.
Kiev, which is paying $416 per thousand cubic metres, sees a
fairer price at $250.
"Expert groups are working right now, and we hope by the end
of May, by the last decade of May, an acceptable solution will
be found that we will discuss with... Putin," UNIAN news agency
quoted Yanukovich as saying on a trip to the south-eastern city
of Zaporizhya.
Yanukovich, who met Putin in Moscow this week said he also
planned to meet the Russian prime minister in mid-April, before
his May 7 inauguration as president.
Ukraine's government says the high price of imported gas is
a drag on the country's economy and state budget. Ukraine
heavily subsidises gas supplies to households and heating
companies.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's downgraded its outlook on
Ukraine's credit ratings to negative citing, among other
factors, the "lack of clarity over the ultimate direction of
government policy" with regards to gas talks with Russia.
Russia has long insisted it would review the price only if
its giant gas company Gazprom was allowed to take over
Ukrainian gas transit pipelines or if Ukraine joined a
Russia-led Customs Union. Kiev has so far dismissed both
options.
However, Yanukovich is now under political pressure to
deliver a solution to the gas issue as his Party of the Regions
has been slipping in opinion polls ahead of the October
parliament elections.
Previous price disputes between the two nations have led to
disruptions of Gazprom's supplies to Europe through Ukraine's
territory, prompting Russia to create alternative export routes
that bypass Ukraine.
