KIEV Aug 19 Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz has reduced Russian gas imports by 30 percent so far
this year and will further cut them in 2014 by doubling imports
from Europe, Ukraine's Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky told
Reuters in an interview.
"I think that (imports from Europe) will be 2.0-2.5 billion
cubic metres this year and in 2014, no less than 5 billion cubic
metres, judging from the plans and bids that I have already
seen," Stavytsky said.
He said the development of domestic shale gas deposits and
Black Sea fields would further offset the role of Russian energy
supplies.
Kiev plans to sign a deal with a consortium led by
ExxonMobil and Shell to develop the Skifska field on the
Black Sea shelf "within two months", he said.
