DUSHANBE, Sept 3 Ukraine is not considering the merger of its state oil and gas firm Naftogaz with Russia's Gazprom to get a better deal on deliveries of Russian natural gas, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Saturday.

A spokesman for Russia's powerful Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any review of Russia's gas contract with Ukraine could become possible only with the merger between Naftogaz and Gazprom.

Asked by Reuters whether this option was possible, Yanukovich replied: "This issue is not being considered."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)