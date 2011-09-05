MOSCOW, Sept 6 Ukraine's president tried a carrot-and-stick approach in his effort to secure lower prices for Russian gas, warning in remarks published on Tuesday that Kiev could take Moscow to court but hinting at rewards if the Kremlin made concessions.

Viktor Yanukovich's interview with the Ukrainian edition of Russian daily Kommersant was the latest salvo in a persistent dispute that has hurt ties between the mostly Slavic ex-Soviet republics and raised the spectre of supply problems in Europe.

Ukraine is asking Russia to review a 10-year gas trade deal reached in 2009, saying it is paying far too much for Russian gas. Ukraine is paying $354 per 1,000 cubic metres now and expects the price to rise to about $400 in the fourth quarter.

Russia has talked tough. President Dmitry Medvedev accused Ukraine last week of trying to "sponge" off Russia.

A spokesman for Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would only review the contract if Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz merged with Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

"The Russian position is completely unacceptable for us and if it does not change, we will go into international arbitrage," Yanukovich said in the interview, which was to be published in the Russia and Ukraine editions of Kommersant.

Some 80 percent of the European Union's Russian gas is piped in via Ukraine, and European nations shivered through winter supply cuts when Russia turned off the taps to Ukraine in a price dispute that ended with the 2009 deal.

"Yes, court is an extreme step, but you see, we have not moved an inch in a year and a half," Yanukovich said.

At the same time, he played to Moscow's desire to draw Ukraine closer to its orbit, and distance it from the West by bringing it into a customs union that now links Russia with Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Kiev has been cool toward the customs union, but Yanukovich suggested it could warm up to the idea in the future.

"We want to see how the customs union works in two or three years, how relations within it work out when its members join the World Trade Organisation. If it is a beneficial membership and there is political will, we will give our consent."

But Yanukovich criticised Medvedev for his "sponging" jibe and warned that was no way to woo a traditional partner.

"We are not poor relations ... we are an independent state," he said.

"If you speak to us from a position of force and ultimatums, it will not bring success."

Yanukovich said that under a pricing mechanism in the 2009 deal, Ukraine could spend 20 percent of its budget over a decade on Russian gas. "We think this is unfair, and moreover, the economy cannot bear this price for long."

Yanukovich said Kiev wants to return to a 2001 agreement, which he said called for annual reviews of the volume and price of Russian gas for Ukraine and the cost for Russia to send its gas through Ukraine to Europe.

"Today's situation is a test, and not for our countries but for their leaders. Do they have the courage, the wisdom to return to normal relations," Yanukovich said.

Seeking to soothe European nations wary of new supply troubles, Yanukovich indicated Kiev would continue paying Russia for gas even if it seeks redress in court.

"We are not talking about stopping payments in the case of an appeal to a court," he was quoted as saying.

Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers on Monday brought no apparent breakthrough in the gas dispute. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)