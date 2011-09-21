UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, due to visit Russia this month for talks on a gas dispute between the former Soviet allies, said on Wednesday there are "pressing issues" to be brought up at the meeting but that the two countries have a continuous dialogue.

Yanukovich is scheduled to meet Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Sept. 24. The gas dispute has sparked sharp recriminations and driven ties between the two countries to a new low.

The one-day visit to Russia will mark the first meeting between Yanukovich and the Kremlin leader since the two fell out over Ukraine's calls for a better deal on the price of its huge Russian gas imports.

Yanukovich told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that one of the key issues is the "eternal question" of the price of gas and how to build a future partnership.

"We have a continuous dialogue with Russia. This will be our regular meeting -- it will certainly be devoted to all these issues," Yanukovich said. "This work is challenging, but essential and we have got used to it by the way."

Ukraine wants Russia to agree to a review of a January 2009 gas deal which it says has saddled it with an exorbitant price for gas supplies and obliges it to import more than it requires.

Russia has rejected Ukraine's call for a revision of the agreement. It says a new deal can be worked out only if the ex-Soviet state joins a customs union linking Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, or lets Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) buy into its gas transport system. (Reporting by Megan Davies)