UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich, due to visit Russia this month for talks on
a gas dispute between the former Soviet allies, said on
Wednesday there are "pressing issues" to be brought up at the
meeting but that the two countries have a continuous dialogue.
Yanukovich is scheduled to meet Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev on Sept. 24. The gas dispute has sparked sharp
recriminations and driven ties between the two countries to a
new low.
The one-day visit to Russia will mark the first meeting
between Yanukovich and the Kremlin leader since the two fell
out over Ukraine's calls for a better deal on the price of its
huge Russian gas imports.
Yanukovich told reporters on the sidelines of the United
Nations General Assembly in New York that one of the key issues
is the "eternal question" of the price of gas and how to build
a future partnership.
"We have a continuous dialogue with Russia. This will be
our regular meeting -- it will certainly be devoted to all
these issues," Yanukovich said. "This work is challenging, but
essential and we have got used to it by the way."
Ukraine wants Russia to agree to a review of a January 2009
gas deal which it says has saddled it with an exorbitant price
for gas supplies and obliges it to import more than it
requires.
Russia has rejected Ukraine's call for a revision of the
agreement. It says a new deal can be worked out only if the
ex-Soviet state joins a customs union linking Russia, Belarus
and Kazakhstan, or lets Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) buy
into its gas transport system.
