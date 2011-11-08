KIEV Nov 8 Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz
has borrowed $550 million from the banking arm of Russian gas
giant Gazprom to pay for the country's October gas
supplies, a Ukrainian news website said on Tuesday citing a
government source.
The former Soviet republic's dependence on Russian energy
supplies has triggered repeated disputes over prices, on
occasion leading to gas flows to Europe via Ukraine's pipelines
being cut off in mid winter.
Naftogaz, which pays between $500 million and $1 billion to
Gazprom in the first week of each month, declined to comment on
Tuesday's report. Gazprombank could not be reached for comment.
Website Ekonomichna Pravda also published what it said were
leaked Naftogaz and Gazprombank letters regarding the one-year
loan.
The letter said to come from Naftogaz says the company needs
the loan due to the deficit of working capital. The other
purported document shows Gazprombank saying it is ready to
extend the loan at 8.5 percent, secured by Naftogaz' transit
revenues.
The International Monetary Fund halted lending to Ukraine
under a $15 billion programme this year after the government
refused to raise household gas prices, which are heavily
subsidised.
Ukraine has been trying for months to renegotiate its
current gas deal with Russia, seeking a lower price. But the
talks have so far failed to yield any tangible results.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)