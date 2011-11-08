KIEV Nov 8 Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz has borrowed $550 million from the banking arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom to pay for the country's October gas supplies, a Ukrainian news website said on Tuesday citing a government source.

The former Soviet republic's dependence on Russian energy supplies has triggered repeated disputes over prices, on occasion leading to gas flows to Europe via Ukraine's pipelines being cut off in mid winter.

Naftogaz, which pays between $500 million and $1 billion to Gazprom in the first week of each month, declined to comment on Tuesday's report. Gazprombank could not be reached for comment.

Website Ekonomichna Pravda also published what it said were leaked Naftogaz and Gazprombank letters regarding the one-year loan.

The letter said to come from Naftogaz says the company needs the loan due to the deficit of working capital. The other purported document shows Gazprombank saying it is ready to extend the loan at 8.5 percent, secured by Naftogaz' transit revenues.

The International Monetary Fund halted lending to Ukraine under a $15 billion programme this year after the government refused to raise household gas prices, which are heavily subsidised.

Ukraine has been trying for months to renegotiate its current gas deal with Russia, seeking a lower price. But the talks have so far failed to yield any tangible results. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)