BERLIN May 30 Russia's energy minister said on
Friday that talks with Ukraine should be able to continue next
week, with discussions on back-payments and a price for future
deliveries, once Moscow can confirm receipt of a partial payment
by Kiev.
"Since the end of February not a single cent has been paid
for gas supplied. That is the situation," Russia's Alexander
Novak told reporters in Berlin after talks with his Ukrainian
counterpart which were mediated by the European Commission.
Russian state gas company Gazprom has received notification
from Ukraine of $786 million in back-payments, "but the earliest
possible time for receiving the money is on Monday", Novak said,
adding that he had seen "real interest" in solving the dispute.
