KIEV Dec 7 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz has negotiated delayed monthly payments to its supplier, Russian gas giant Gazprom, Naftogaz said on Wednesday.

"According to an addendum to the base contract signed on December 5 the company can make payments for imported gas by the 28th day of the following month," it said in a statement.

Previously, Naftogaz had to settle the bill by the 7th day of the following month.

Naftogaz said it had paid Gazprom $210 million and 7.2 billion roubles (about $230 million) for November supplies so far out of the total sum of $972.2 million. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Olzhas Auyezov)