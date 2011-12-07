KIEV Dec 7 Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz has negotiated delayed monthly payments to its
supplier, Russian gas giant Gazprom, Naftogaz said on
Wednesday.
"According to an addendum to the base contract signed on
December 5 the company can make payments for imported gas by the
28th day of the following month," it said in a statement.
Previously, Naftogaz had to settle the bill by the 7th day
of the following month.
Naftogaz said it had paid Gazprom $210 million and 7.2
billion roubles (about $230 million) for November supplies so
far out of the total sum of $972.2 million.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Olzhas Auyezov)