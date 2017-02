KIEV Nov 1 Russia will allow Ukraine to pay for imported natural gas in roubles, easing pressure on the hryvnia/dollar rate , Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during central bank head Serhiy Arbuzov's visit to Moscow where he met senior government and central bank officials as well as top managers of the Russian gas giant Gazprom , it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)