MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Ukrainian demonstrators were overreacting to the
country's policy swerve to Russia and criticised the West for
excessive involvement in the protests in Kiev's Independence
Square.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's decision to spurn a
trade and cooperation pact with the European Union in favour of
closer ties with Russia has triggered weeks of unrest with
protesters demanding dismissal of his government.
Protesters are streaming into the capital to attend a mass
opposition rally on Sunday, joining the thousands already camped
out in Kiev's main square.
The size and intensity of the protests suggest some external
force has been stoking dissent, Lavrov told Russian news channel
Rossiya 24.
"There's no doubt that provocateurs are behind this. The
fact that our Western partners have apparently lost touch with
reality is a great sadness to me," he said.
The outpouring of public anger is disproportionate, Russia's
Lavrov said in an interview filmed during his trip to Tehran
last week, but broadcast on Saturday.
"It is astounding how the country is on the brink of
hysteria due to a sovereign decision by the legitimate
government of Ukraine," he said.
"What did Yanukovich's government do? ... Maybe they
announced they would build an atomic bomb? Or maybe they shot
someone?"
The Foreign Minister also joined Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev in expressing disapproval of EU politicians such as EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton who have visited protest
sites in recent weeks.
"Imagine if I went to Germany...(and) walked among
protesters who support parties calling for Germany to change its
relationship towards the EU," he said.
"I think the European Parliament, NATO, the Council of
Europe and the OSCE would pass a resolution on how outrageous it
is for Russia to involve itself in sovereign Germany's internal
affairs."
On Friday U.S. Senators issued a resolution calling for the
United States to consider sanctions against Ukraine in case
there is further violence against peaceful demonstrators. Two
senators including John McCain, a leading Republican voice on
foreign policy issues, also plan to attend Sunday's rally.
Despite talks in Brussels by his government aimed at
securing financial aid from the EU for his near-bankrupt
country, Yanukovich appears on course to go to Moscow on Dec. 17
to tie up a trade agreement which the opposition fears could
slam the door on integration with Europe.
In the interview, Lavrov said the door was still open for
Ukraine to join the customs union with Russia provided it is
willing to sign up to all its conditions.
However he said the union was not an attempt to protect
members' trade interests at the expense of the European Union.
"We have repeatedly offered to gradually and collectively
build a common economic humanitarian zone stretching from Lisbon
to Vladivostok," Lavrov said.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)