By Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Russia told Ukraine on Tuesday it
had transferred the first $3 billion tranche of a $15 billion
bailout, part of plans to keep Kiev firmly within Moscow's orbit
and out of the European Union's embrace.
President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine the lifeline last
week, along with a big cut in the price Kiev pays for vital
Russian gas supplies, as he tries to persuade Russia's Slavic
neighbour to join a customs union of ex-Soviet republics.
"Yesterday ... the first tranche of Ukrainian sovereign debt
was acquired for $3 billion," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev told his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Azarov at a
meeting in Moscow, in televised comments.
"The money went to the central bank of Ukraine yesterday,"
he said. Azarov confirmed Ukraine had received it.
President Viktor Yanukovich's pivot back towards Moscow and
away from an offer of closer trade ties with the EU has sparked
huge protests in Ukraine, sometimes swelling to hundreds of
thousands, and the creation of a tent camp in central Kiev.
The protesters accuse Yanukovich of selling out to Ukraine's
Soviet-era overlord with the deal on debt and gas prices, which
looks to have headed off what could have been a funding crisis
for the Ukrainian state next year.
Azarov later joined Putin and the leaders of Kazakhstan,
Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - ex-Soviet republics that have
joined or plan to join trade alliances Russia is building, part
of Moscow's drive to restore its influence in its former empire.
Ukraine has so far resisted joining a Russia-led customs
union that includes Belarus and Kazakhstan - a big step because
membership would scupper any lingering possibility that Kiev
might reverse course and sign a free trade deal with the EU.
Any signal that Ukraine might join the customs union would
re-invigorate protests in Ukraine, which have started to show
signs of flagging despite a constant crowd of a few thousand
people at the tent camp in Kiev's Independence Square.
About 100,000 people gathered at the square on Sunday to
demonstrate for the fifth weekend in a row, but the number was
the lowest this month, and around half the previous weekend's
turnout.
Increasingly concerned by an economy set to grow just 1.4
percent this year and only slightly more in 2014, Putin has made
closer integration among ex-Soviet states a priority of his
third term after 14 years in power.
He is using the customs union as a foundation for a Eurasian
Economic Union, due to come into existence in 2015 and has won
victories with decisions by Kyrgyzstan and Armenia to move
toward joining.
But analysts doubt the union will solve the deep-rooted
structural problems the region's economies face and the leader
of oil-producing Kazakhstan on Tuesday also repeated a warning
that Putin's post-Soviet integration plans must not go too far.
The Eurasian Economic Union "is not an attempt to restore
the U.S.S.R.," Nazarbayev said after the broader talks. "The
political sovereignty of each state is firm and unshakable."
"We are not forming this union to shut ourselves off from
the world around us," he said, making clear Kazakhstan, which is
courted by energy-hungry China and the West, does not want the
trade alliances to rope it exclusively to Russia.
