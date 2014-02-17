CHEREPOVETS, Russia Feb 17 Russia will buy $2 billion worth of Ukrainian eurobonds by the end of this week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, as part of a $15 billion loan plan agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart.

Asked by journalists when Russia planned to deliver a second tranche of loans, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov responded: "This week." He confirmed that Russia would buy $2 billion in eurobonds.