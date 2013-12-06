MOSCOW Dec 6 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday called participation by foreign officials in the political events unfolding in Ukraine "interference", rebuking the German foreign minister for a visit to an opposition protest camp.

In a televised interview, Medvedev said it was fine for foreign officials to meet Ukrainian opposition leaders "but to participate in such events has, excuse me, a very simple name: interference in internal affairs." (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Douglas Busvine)