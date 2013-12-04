MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia wants "stability and order"
in neighbouring Ukraine, where protests have erupted over a
decision to spurn a trade pact with the European Union, Russian
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a visiting Ukrainian
official on Wednesday.
Medvedev told Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Boiko
that the situation in Ukraine was an internal matter, but added:
"It is very important that there be stability and order," the
Interfax news agency reported.
