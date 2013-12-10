MOSCOW Dec 10 The Russian parliament on Tuesday
accused Western nations of interfering in Ukraine and said
protesters demonstrating against Kiev's policy U-turn away from
the European Union and towards Moscow were destabilising the
country.
In a non-binding statement, the lower house of parliament,
or State Duma, called on Ukrainian opposition forces to "stop
illegal actions" and urged the West to "stop mounting external
pressure on the politics of a country that is brotherly to us."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Steve Gutterman,
Editing by Thomas Grove)