MOSCOW Dec 10 The Russian parliament on Tuesday accused Western nations of interfering in Ukraine and said protesters demonstrating against Kiev's policy U-turn away from the European Union and towards Moscow were destabilising the country.

In a non-binding statement, the lower house of parliament, or State Duma, called on Ukrainian opposition forces to "stop illegal actions" and urged the West to "stop mounting external pressure on the politics of a country that is brotherly to us."

