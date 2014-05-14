SOCHI Russia May 14 President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday Russia's defence industry should stop relying
on foreign components and should be self-sufficient following
Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.
"We need to do our utmost for anything used in our defence
sector to be produced on our territory, so that we would not be
dependent on anyone...," he told a meeting of defence officials
at his Black Sea residence.
Washington has threatened to target some high tech exports
to Russia as part of sanctions, in addition to visa bans and
asset freezes that are already in place.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)