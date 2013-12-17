MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia will buy $15 billion worth
of Ukrainian securities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich in
the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Putin said the decision to invest part of its National
Welfare Fund reserves in the Ukrainian economy were "not tied to
any conditions", including the possibility of Ukraine's joining
of a Russian-led customs union.
"I want to calm you down - we have not discussed the issue
of Ukraine's accession to the customs union at all today," Putin
said.
The possibility that talks between the two leaders would
lead to Ukraine's accession to the customs union has stoked
anti-government protests in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev since
Yanukovich spurned a trade deal with Europe.