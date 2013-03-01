* Yanukovich to visit Russia on March 4
KIEV, March 1 Ukraine's president will discuss
Russian gas imports at a reinstated meeting with Vladimir Putin
next week, as Kiev seeks to win lower energy prices from its
giant neighbour without losing a lucrative trade deal with the
European Union.
Yanukovich's administration said he would make a working
visit to Russia for talks with Putin on Monday. A Kremlin source
said the two men were expected to meet at a government residence
at Zavidovo, north of Moscow.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who has so far
unsuccessfully sought to persuade Moscow to bring down the high
price it pays for strategic supplies of Russian gas, had been
due to discuss gas prices with Putin last December.
But the Ukrainian leader pulled out at the last minute,
saying more time was required to draft official documents.
Speaking in Moscow on Friday, a Kremlin spokesman said
differences which had caused December's meeting to be cancelled
had not yet been ironed out.
"At the moment, differences have not been settled. Work is
still going on. There are no plans for signing any documents
from the meeting," Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, was
quoted by Interfax as saying.
The timing of Yanukovich's visit to Russia is significant -
coming on the heels of Monday's trip to Brussels where he had
talks with EU officials about prospects for signing an ambitious
free trade and political association agreement.
Political commentators say Russia is trying to use the gas
negotiations to put pressure on Ukraine to join the Customs
Union it leads with two other former Soviet republics or allow
it to take over the Ukrainian gas pipeline network.
EU leaders have warned Yanukovich and the Ukrainian
government that membership of the Russian-led Customs Union is
not compatible with a free trade agreement with the EU bloc.
Ukraine, a transit state for nearly 70 percent of all
Russian gas shipped to the European Union, and itself heavily
reliant on Russian supplies, has repeatedly clashed with Moscow
over its gas bills.
Though the Kiev government has balked at Moscow's demands
for concessions, it is struggling to keep paying its fuel bill
to Russia under the current terms.
Kiev says the price of around $430 per 1,000 cubic metres it
is paying, under a 10-year contract brokered in 2009 by the
former government of Yulia Tymoshenko, is draining its budget.
Tymoshenko herself is at present in jail on charges of abuse
of office stemming from that agreement.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle)