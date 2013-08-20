KIEV Aug 20 Russia has scrapped laborious extra
customs checks on imports from Ukraine, Kiev said on Tuesday,
just days after applying them in a signal to its ex-Soviet
neighbour to align itself more closely with Moscow.
Ukrainian politicians had said the extra checks were
motivated by Russian concerns that Kiev was getting too close to
the European Union as well as differences over trade and gas
prices.
"The Russian side assured (us) that as of today, additional
customs control procedures do not apply," the spokeswoman for
Ukraine's Ministry of Revenues and Duties said, giving no more
details.
Officials at the Russian Federal Customs Service declined to
comment.
Ukraine's largest steelmaker, Metinvest, and
brewer Obolon had said the extra border checks were already
hurting their operations.
Russia has made it clear it wants Ukraine to join a Customs
Union of ex-Soviet states rather than sign a free trade
agreement with the EU - which Kiev hopes to do in November.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser on developing the
trade union, Sergei Glazyev, said on Sunday that the extra
checks on Ukrainian imports were only temporary, but that there
would be more such measures if Kiev signed the association
agreement.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman and
Kevin Liffey)