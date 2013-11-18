KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday it had extended by six months a rule requiring companies to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income on the domestic market.

The rule, introduced last year, is aimed at supporting the hryvnia's peg of around 8 hryvnias to the dollar. The extension had been widely expected by financial markets.

Ukrainian law allows the central bank to introduce the mandatory sale rule for a period of six months, after which it needs to be either renewed or phased out. (Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)