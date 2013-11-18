BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday it had extended by six months a rule requiring companies to sell 50 percent of their foreign currency income on the domestic market.
The rule, introduced last year, is aimed at supporting the hryvnia's peg of around 8 hryvnias to the dollar. The extension had been widely expected by financial markets.
Ukrainian law allows the central bank to introduce the mandatory sale rule for a period of six months, after which it needs to be either renewed or phased out. (Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.