BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Union put into
effect on Friday a new round of sanctions against Russia over
its role in Ukraine, including restrictions on financing for
some Russian state-owned companies and asset freezes on leading
Russian politicians.
Sanctions published in the EU's Official Journal included
asset freezes and travel bans on Igor Lebedev, deputy speaker of
the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament, Vladimir
Zhirinovsky, an outspoken nationalist politician and a number of
leaders of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Also sanctioned was Sergei Chemezov, described as a close
associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin from his KGB days
in East Germany. He is chairman of Rostec, a leading defence and
industrial group that includes arms supplier Rosoboronexport and
a firm that is planning to build energy plants in Crimea.
