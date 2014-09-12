China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the European Union was disrupting peace efforts in eastern Ukraine by tightening sanctions on Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
"Taking such a decision at the very moment when the peace process is gaining stability ... it means choosing the path of disrupting the peace process," Lavrov was quoted as telling state television channel Russia 1.
He said Russia would respond to sanctions "calmly, adequately and most of all from the need to protect our interests".
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi Energy Minister
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.