MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the European Union was disrupting peace efforts in eastern Ukraine by tightening sanctions on Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

"Taking such a decision at the very moment when the peace process is gaining stability ... it means choosing the path of disrupting the peace process," Lavrov was quoted as telling state television channel Russia 1.

He said Russia would respond to sanctions "calmly, adequately and most of all from the need to protect our interests".

