BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking unit of Russia's largest bank, said on Wednesday it took part in arranging a $750 million loan for Ukraine.
"This is the first time that Sberbank has provided a loan to Ukraine and therefore is an important step towards future cooperation," the bank said in a statement.
Sberbank CIB declined to comment if it was a sole arranger and if its parent bank had provided the full loan amount.
Last month, a Ukrainian government source said that the government has decided to borrow $750 million at a yield of 6.5 percent with maturity in 2014 but did not name financial institution.
In the September-December period, the former Soviet republic needs to repay about $2 billion in foreign debt, including $1.6 billion to the International Monetary Fund and about $400 million in Eurobonds. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.