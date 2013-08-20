KIEV Aug 20 Prospects of a new shale gas deal being concluded in Ukraine hit a setback on Tuesday when a local council voted against an initial draft production-sharing agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron, an official said.

The official, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters that deputies in Ivano-Frankivsk region, in the west of the country, had sent the draft back to the government pressing for guarantees which would address their concerns over the exploration plans.

Chevron wants to tie up a deal to explore the Olesska shale field in western Ukraine. Royal Dutch Shell has already signed up a similar deal for the Yuzivska field in the east of the ex-Soviet republic.